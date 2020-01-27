BREAKING: Lakers Release 1st Statement After Kobe Bryant’s Death
Man Gets 12 Years in Prison for Stabbing Grandmother to Death in East L.A.

January 27, 2020

Anna Sepulveda was found stabbed to death in the kitchen of her East Los Angeles home. (Credit: KTLA)

An East Los Angeles man who admitted to stabbing his grandmother to death was sentenced to 12 years in prison Monday, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Armando Sepulveda, 28, pleaded no contest to a felony count of voluntary manslaughter with a special allegation of using a knife, according to prosecutors. He was living with his grandmother, Anna Sepulveda, when he killed her in 2014.

Authorities were called to the 59-year-old’s East L.A. home to check on her on Oct. 20, 2014, after she didn’t show up for work at her daughter’s business in Alhambra.

Deputies found her body in the home’s kitchen and arrested her grandson soon after. She had been stabbed multiple times in the upper torso.

Prosecutors said the 12-year prison sentence does not include credit for the more than five years Sepulveda already served.

