NBA Postpones Tuesday's Lakers-Clippers Game After Kobe's Death

The NBA has postponed the Lakers-Clippers game that was scheduled for Tuesday.

“The decision was made out of respect for the Lakers organization, which is deeply grieving the tragic loss of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven other people in a helicopter crash on Sunday.”

No makeup date has been released.

The following has been released by the NBA pic.twitter.com/NgrEP2qpDi — NBA (@NBA) January 27, 2020

