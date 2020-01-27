Watch Live: President Trump’s legal team resumes 2nd day of arguments in impeachment trial

Remembering Kobe Bryant With Lakers Team Photographer Andrew D. Bernstein

NBA Photographer Andrew D. Bernstein joined us live.  He was the team photographer for the Lakers throughout Kobe's 20 year career. He also teamed up with Kobe on the book "The Mamba Mentality: How I Play." For more information on Andrew, you can go to his website.

