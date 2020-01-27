Silicon Valley Billionaire Sues California, San Mateo County in Fight Over Secluded Beach

Martin's Beach is seen in Half Moon Bay on Sept. 19, 2018. (Credit: JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images)

A billionaire who has been fighting for more than a decade to keep a secluded beach to himself has sued California and San Mateo County.

Venture capitalist Vinod Khosla accuses officials in the lawsuit filed Friday in San Francisco of harassing him and violating his property rights.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports the complaint accuses state and local officials of trying to force him to let the public onto his property to use Martins Beach.

Khosla bought the 89-acre coastal property for $32.5 million in 2008.

