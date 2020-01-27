× ‘They Mean Everything to Me’: Kobe’s Special Kinship With Latino Fans and Culture

The mood at El Camino Real in Fullerton was somber during the Sunday lunch rush, despite the steaming bowls of menudo in front of nearly everyone in the packed Mexican restaurant.

Its most famous regular, Kobe Bryant, had died earlier that morning in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, along with his daughter Gianna and seven others.

Families shook their heads in disbelief as they scrolled through their smartphones for the latest updates between sips of the tripe soup. Freddy Castañeda, son of El Camino Real’s owners, showed customers a photo that Bryant had taken in the kitchen alongside his sister Marissa nearly 20 years ago.

Joel Viramontes of La Habra, who wore a Nike SpongeBob SquarePants sweatshirt that featured the cartoon icon dunking a basketball, took a call. His face was in pain.

For this story, I start off at #kobebryant's favorite Mexican restaurant, El Camino Real, which he's patronized for nearly 20 years. Staff said he'd stand in line like anyone else and talk to them in Spanish. "Tenia confianza," said Marissa Castañeda, daughter of the owners. — Col. Gustavo Arellano (@GustavoArellano) January 27, 2020

From there, I talked to the HUGE Latino fan base #kobebryant had. There were corridos dedicated to "compa Kobe." Pickup players say they saw their immigrant parents reflected in Kobe's work ethic. I was never the biggest Kobe fan, bu SO many of my friends and cousins in mourning — Col. Gustavo Arellano (@GustavoArellano) January 27, 2020