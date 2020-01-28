Alhambra Man Charged With Murder After Allegedly Killing Brother and Sister-in-Law in Front of Their Child

Sam Nhat Do, 42, of Alhambra, pictured in a photo released by the Alhambra Police Department following his arrest on Jan. 24, 2020.

An Alhambra man faces capital murder charges for allegedly killing his brother and his sister-in-law in front of their 4-year-old child, officials announced Tuesday.

Sam Nhat Do, 42, faces two counts of murder with a special circumstance allegation of multiple murders and one count of child abuse under circumstance or conditions likely to produce great bodily injury or death, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said.

Do was charged for fatally shooting Coung Do, 44, and Camha Do, 38, on Jan. 24, at his parents’ Alhambra home on the 400 block of North 2nd Avenue, officials said.

Do allegedly used a handgun while committing the crimes, the DA’s office said.

The victims’ 4-year-old child  was apparently sitting with her parents when they were killed, but was not shot, according to prosecutors.

Officers found the two adults suffering from gunshot wounds inside the home, the Alhambra Police Department said. CPR was attempted, but both victims died at the scene, officials said.

As another officer was en route to the scene, Sam Do stopped an officer about two blocks away and told the officer that he had just shot two people, police said in a written statement.

Do’s arraignment was scheduled for Tuesday but is set to continue on Feb. 26 at the  Los Angeles County Superior Court in Alhambra.

He faces the death penalty or life in prison without the possibility of parole.

