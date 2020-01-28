BMW Driver Arrested in Echo Park Hit-and-Run That Left 61-Year-Old Woman Dead: LAPD

A man accused in a hit-and-run crash that left a 61-year-old woman dead in Echo Park last week was arrested before dawn Tuesday, officials said.

Ilya Foks, 39, was booked on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter after officers spotted him around 1:30 a.m. on Sepulveda Boulevard in Westchester, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a news release.

Investigators believe Foks was behind the wheel of a BMW sedan that collided with Rosa Garcia’s car after veering into the wrong lane of traffic.

The crash occurred on Sunset Boulevard around 7:45 a.m. last Thursday. The 2019 BMW M4 was headed west when it slammed head-on into Garcia’s 2004 Toyota Corolla in the eastbound lanes near Douglas Street, officers said.

First responders took Garcia to a nearby hospital, where she later died. Police say she was surrounded by family when she succumbed to her injuries.

Foks left the scene on foot without stopping to render aid, according to LAPD.

The department released cellphone video from a bystander that shows the man identified as Foks repeatedly looking over his shoulder while walking away, carrying a bag. The people recording the video from their vehicle can be heard saying, “Where are you going, man?” and “Don’t run, man.”

Foks was being held on $50,000 bail.