CHP Officers in Pursuit of Black Sedan in Chatsworth Area

California Highway Patrol officers are in pursuit of a car in the San Fernando Valley after the chase nearly came to an end Tuesday afternoon.

Sky5 was overhead as the black sedan reached the Chatsworth area by 1:15 p.m., where it was driving along surface streets after leading CHP officers on a chase along the 118 Freeway.

Earlier, just before 1 p.m., the car was shifting in and out of lanes while speeding along the eastbound freeway, trailed by at least two CHP vehicles. The driver got off at Porter Ranch Drive before getting back on the freeway traveling westbound.

Continuing to speed along the 118, the car at times drove in the right shoulder and later got onto Topanga Canyon Boulevard.

There, Sky5 aerial footage shows it stopped while illegally parked in driving lanes, and three CHP vehicles drove up and parked across from the sedan. It appeared as though the chase was coming to an end until the black sedan suddenly began driving again.

At 1:11 p.m., the park was driving along surface streets in the Chatsworth area when it began getting stuck in traffic.

