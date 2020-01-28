Compton Man Admits to Killing His 13-Year-Old Stepsister and Stepfather

A Compton man admitted to killing his 13-year-old stepsister and his stepfather in a 2018 shooting, officials announced Tuesday.

Jamie Jajuan Williams, 44, pleaded guilty to two counts of murder with a special allegation of multiple murders and one count of attempted murder, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

He also admitted to using a handgun and causing great bodily injury in the Sept. 28, 2018 shooting.

During the incident, Williams fatally shot his stepfather, 65-year-old Eddie Charles Talley Jr., and his stepsister, Britney Malone, just days before her 14th birthday. The teen’s mother was also shot but survived, officials said.

The motive behind the killings is unknown.

Williams had previously pleaded not guilty to the charges, but now faces life in prison without the possibility of parole as a result of his plea. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 20.