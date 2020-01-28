× Couple Arrested in Connection With Deadly Shooting Near Long Beach Courthouse

Long Beach police said Tuesday a couple was arrested in connection with a domestic violence-related shooting that left a 46-year-old woman dead last year.

Joshua Osborne, 30, and his spouse, Yesenia Cisneros, 31, were booked on Monday on suspicion of accessory after the fact and are being held at Long Beach City Jail on $1 million bail, according to police.

Their arrests follow that of three others linked to the shooting, including the suspected killer himself.

Authorities said Joshua Osborne is the younger brother of 31-year-old John Osborne, who is accused of shooting and killing Nancy Romero on July 11, 2019. Police have said Romero and the older Osborne were dating at the time.

Romero was found lying on a sidewalk and suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper torso when officers found her in the 300 block of Magnolia Avenue, just outside Governor George Deukmejian Courthouse, according to police.

She was taken to a hospital in critical condition and later pronounced dead.

A day later, police pleaded for the public’s help finding the killer and released a suspect description. On July 16, 2019, John Osborne walked into the Long Beach Police Department and turned himself in. He was held on $2 million bail.

But authorities believe he got help from his brother and others in initially avoiding arrest and conviction.

Last week, on Jan. 21, detectives presented evidence to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office which police said reveals Pamela Osborne, 50, and David Miller, 49, had knowledge of Osborne’s involvement in the killing before his arrest.

According to the Long Beach Press-Telegram,Pamela Osborne is the mother of John Osborne and Miller is her boyfriend.

Two days later, police said, they were taken into custody and each booked on suspicion of accessory after the fact. Police said they are being held at Long Beach City Jail on $1 million bail.