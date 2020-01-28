× Deputies on Horseback, ATVs Patrol Kobe Bryant Crash Site as Trespassers Ignore Warnings

Investigators and recovery teams were back at a Calabasas hillside Tuesday, continuing to remove remains from the site of a helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter and seven others as they tried to determine what caused the tragedy.

Authorities have recovered the bodies of at least three victims and say the process of removing others may take several days to complete. They said the impact of the crash was intense, shattering the chopper and sending debris over a wide area.

“This was a pretty devastating accident,” National Transportation Safety Board investigator Jennifer Homendy said. “There is an impact area on one of the hills, and a piece of the tail is down the hill on the left side of the hill. The fuselage is on the other side of that hill. Then the main rotor is about hundred yards beyond that. The debris field is about 500 to 600 feet.”

The Calabasas hillside has become a pilgrimage point for thousands of fans and tourists, prompting Los Angeles County sheriff’s officials to urge the public to stay way. Sheriff Alex Villanueva issued a warning, saying it is a misdemeanor to enter the crash site and that those found in the area will face arrest. Deputies are patrolling the site on horseback and ATVs, he said.

