Estranged Husband Charged With Killing Connecticut Mother of 5 Is Found Dead at Home: Sources

A man accused of trying to kill his estranged wife was found dead Tuesday at his home in Farmington, Connecticut, multiple sources told Stamford television station WFSB.

Police and paramedics were on the scene behind the house of Fotis Dulos on Tuesday afternoon. The home is located on Jefferson Crossing.

Sources called it a suicide, according to the station.

Paramedics were spotted giving him CPR outside of his garage.

Fotis Dulos was due in Stamford Superior Court for a hearing, a court official confirmed to WFSB.

The official said they were supposed to address his $6 million bond at noon.

No other details were available as to the reason for the hearing.

Fotis Dulos posted the bond three weeks ago following his arrest. He was charged on Jan. 7 with killing Jennifer Farber Dulos, the mother of five who disappeared last May.

However, he was placed under strict house arrest following his most recent court appearance on Jan. 23.

On Jan. 22, it was reported that Fotis Dulos violated the conditions of his release by getting out of his car and removing items from a makeshift memorial that was on the edge of his property, according to a motion filed by state’s attorney Richard Colangelo Jr. in Stamford Superior Court.

The judge called that strike two.

The first strike, according to the judge, happened in September when Fotis Dulos had an issue changing the batteries of his GPS monitoring ankle bracelet.

Jennifer Dulos was last seen alive on May 24, 2019.

According to arrest warrants, she was brutally attacked in her home’s garage after she dropped her five children off at school in New Canaan.

Search warrants showed that someone tried to clean up what happened in the garage.

Fotis Dulos was officially charged with murder, felony murder and kidnapping.

His former girlfriend Michelle Troconis and his friend attorney Kent Mawhinney were charged with conspiracy to commit murder.