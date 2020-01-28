Flight From Wuhan, China Headed to Ontario International Airport Amid Coronavirus Concerns

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A flight carrying U.S. diplomats, family members and other Americans out of China as the deadly Wuhan coronavirus continues to spread is expected to land at Ontario International Airport Wednesday.

About 240 U.S. citizens, including nine children, will be screened for symptoms of the virus before boarding the plane in China, according to a statement from San Bernardino County Public Information Officer David Wert.

The flight, chartered by the U.S. government, is expected to leave Tuesday night before stopping in Anchorage, Alaska, to refuel. Passengers will again be screened before the plane continues on to Ontario.

“No occupants who present symptoms of illness will be allowed to proceed into the continental United States,” Wert said in the statement.

The passengers who do continue on are scheduled to land in Ontario sometime Wednesday.

Upon arrival in Ontario, the passengers will again be screened and could be monitored in temporary living quarters at the airport for up to two weeks, the statement read.

The arriving passengers will remain “far removed from the passenger terminals and other public areas,” Wert stated.

Airport staff have been working with federal, state, county and city partners in training for this possibility, a statement from Ontario International Airport read.

Regular airport operations are not expected to be impacted.

More than 4,500 cases have been diagnosed since the Wuhan coronavirus was discovered last month in central China. The death toll has climbed to more than 100 people.

Five cases have been reported in the United States, including one in Los Angeles County and one in Orange County.