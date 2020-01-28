Food is Medicine #1: The Program

Gayle Anderson was live in Hollywood to begins a series of reports about a new program known as California’s "Food is Medicine" Pilot Project. This is a three-year, $6 million project that targets Medi-Cal (Medicaid) patients who suffer from ongoing congestive heart failure and provides 12 weeks of meals at no charge that adhere to evidence-based nutrition guidelines. During the Medically Tailored Meal Intervention program, a registered dietitian administers a CalFIMC-approved nutrition education curriculum, in-home, virtual, and telephonic nutrition education, wellness checks, and an assessment of program participants.

“Food is Medicine”

California Food is Medicine Coalition

  • Project Angel Food in Los Angeles
  • Project Open Hand in San Francisco
  • Ceres Community Project
  • Food For Thought in the San Francisco North Bay area
  • The Health Trust in San Jose
  • Mama’s Kitchen in San Diego

