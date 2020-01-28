Food is Medicine #1: The Program

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gayle Anderson was live in Hollywood to begins a series of reports about a new program known as California’s "Food is Medicine" Pilot Project. This is a three-year, $6 million project that targets Medi-Cal (Medicaid) patients who suffer from ongoing congestive heart failure and provides 12 weeks of meals at no charge that adhere to evidence-based nutrition guidelines. During the Medically Tailored Meal Intervention program, a registered dietitian administers a CalFIMC-approved nutrition education curriculum, in-home, virtual, and telephonic nutrition education, wellness checks, and an assessment of program participants.

“Food is Medicine”

California Food is Medicine Coalition

Project Angel Food in Los Angeles

Project Open Hand in San Francisco

Ceres Community Project

Food For Thought in the San Francisco North Bay area

The Health Trust in San Jose

Mama’s Kitchen in San Diego

If you have questions or complaints, please feel free to contact Gayle Anderson at 1-323-460-5732 or email at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com