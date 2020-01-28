× Inglewood Man Convicted of Murdering Wife as She Held Their Infant Son

A jury convicted a 38-year-old Inglewood man on Tuesday of murdering his wife in front of their four young children, shooting her as she held their 11-month-old son, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Andy Steve Valadez was found guilty of second-degree murder, criminal threats and child abuse in the Nov. 11, 2015, killing of his wife, Sandra Valadez, 32. Prosecutors said they had been married for about 11 years.

He shot her twice in the head while they were inside the same room as their children, who at the time ranged from 8-years-old to 11-months-old, according to DA’s office spokesman Ricardo Santiago.

Since the family lived in a converted garage behind Sandra’s family’s house, her 63-year-old aunt heard the gunfire and came running over, according to prosecutors.

Andy Valadez threatened to also kill the 63-year-old woman and his four children but she managed to disarm him, getting the gun away from him just as police responded, Santiago said.

Responding officers found the youngest of the four children, an 11-month-old boy, covered in blood, Santiago said. His mother dropped him upon getting shot.

Valadez was found inside the home and taken into custody.

Sandra’s killing has been described by Inglewood police as a “domestic homicide” but authorities have released little information about it, including a possible motive. Santiago said no details about a motive surfaced during the murder trial.