Orange Coast College Baseball Team to Play 2 Days After Coach Killed in Helicopter Crash

It’s OK to cry, to be overcome by grief. It’s OK to be mad, to scream out in frustration. Most of all, it’s OK to ask for help.

That was the message to the Orange Coast College baseball team as it prepared for Tuesday’s season opener against Chula Vista Southwestern, a game that will be played just two days after longtime Pirates coach John Altobelli, his wife, Keri, and their 13-year-old daughter, Alyssa, died in the fiery helicopter crash that also killed former Lakers star Kobe Bryant on Sunday.

“We athletes, we’re macho, and we want to be tough, and because of that, sometimes we pretend like we’re not hurting,” former Cal State Fullerton and Oregon coach George Horton, a close friend of the Altobelli family, told players before practice Monday.

“Don’t do that. That’s not a good prescription for where you’re at right now. The authentic thing would be to let it fly [Tuesday] on behalf of the Altobelli family. That’s what John would want you to do. And if you’re crying running down the base line because something struck you, that’s authentic.”

