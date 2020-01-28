Powerful 7.7 Earthquake Hits Caribbean Sea Between Cuba and Jamaica: USGS

BREAKING: Powerful 7.7 Earthquake Hits Caribbean Sea Near Cuba, Jamaica: USGS
Posted 11:31 AM, January 28, 2020, by , Updated at 11:48AM, January 28, 2020

The U.S. Geological Survey says a powerful magnitude 7.7 earthquake has struck south of Cuba and northwest of Jamaica.

It was centered 125 kilometers north-northwest of Lucea, Jamaica, and hit at 2:10 p.m. (1910 GMT) Tuesday. The epicenter was a relatively shallow 10 kilometers (6 miles) beneath the surface.

It’s not immediately clear if there are damage or injuries.

The USGS initially reported the magnitude at 7.3.

There is no tsunami threat to the region, according to the National Weather Service’s Pacific Tsunami Warning Center.

Check back for updates on this developing story. 

