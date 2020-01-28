× Sen. Feinstein Counters Report That She May Acquit Trump: ‘It’s Clear the President’s Actions Were Wrong’

Sen. Dianne Feinstein clarified remarks she made after Tuesday’s Senate impeachment trial following a Los Angeles Times report that she was leaning toward acquitting the president.

After President Trump’s defense team concluded its arguments, Feinstein said in a tweet that it’s “clear the president’s actions were wrong.”

She opened the tweet by saying, “The LA Times misunderstood what I said today.”

Feinstein signaled that she’s actually leaning toward voting to remove Trump. “He withheld vital foreign assistance for personal political gain,” she wrote. “That can’t be allowed to stand.”

The tweet was issued in response to the Times, which reported California’s senior senator “became the first Democrat to suggest that she could vote to acquit (Trump) despite serious concerns about his character.”

The LA Times misunderstood what I said today. Before the trial I said I'd keep an open mind. Now that both sides made their cases, it’s clear the president’s actions were wrong. He withheld vital foreign assistance for personal political gain. That can’t be allowed to stand. — Senator Dianne Feinstein (@SenFeinstein) January 28, 2020

The newspaper quoted Feinstein as saying: “Nine months left to go, the people should judge. We are a republic, we are based on the will of the people — the people should judge. That was my view and it still is my view.”

It also reported the senator was reluctant to state whether she would ultimately vote to acquit, saying, “We’re not finished.”

The Times later issued an update to the language in its original story.

After Trump’s lawyers wrapped up their defense Tuesday, arguing that nothing uncovered by the House investigation rises to an impeachable offense, the case will move to written questions from senators. Later this week, lawmakers are expected to vote on whether to summon witnesses.

Update: Sen. Feinstein clarified her earlier comments suggesting that she could vote to acquit the president by saying, ‘It’s clear the president’s actions were wrong.’https://t.co/82GoQk4Oc1 — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) January 28, 2020