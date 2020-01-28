South L.A. Motorcycle Pursuit Ends With Crash, Leaving 1 Dead and 1 Severely Injured

Posted 9:59 PM, January 28, 2020, by , Updated at 10:19PM, January 28, 2020
Two people were on a stolen motorcycle in South Los Angeles when they lead police on a pursuit  that ended with the driver dead and the other occupant severely injured, police said.

The scene after a fatal motorcycle crash in South Los Angeles is seen on Jan. 28, 2020.(Credit: KTLA)

Police received a call at 7:58 p.m. and responded to 62nd Street and Gramercy Place, according to Officer Tony Im with the Los Angeles Police Department.

Police went on a pursuit after the stolen motorcycle that had two occupants on it, officials said.

The motorcycle crashed, leaving the driver unconscious and not breathing. He was declared dead at the scene, according to Im.

The second person was transported to a hospital in critical condition with severe injuries, police said.

Both were men between the ages of 20 and 25.

No further details were available.

