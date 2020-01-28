Spreading Good Vibes with Jennifer McGraw | The News Director’s Office

Posted 6:10 AM, January 28, 2020, by and , Updated at 06:01AM, January 28, 2020

Jennifer McGraw is one of the newest reporters in the KTLA family, having joined the station in July 2019. Jennifer has covered stories in Idaho, Kentucky, and Northern California, but as a Southland native, Jennifer’s dream has always been to return to Los Angeles. Jennifer, Jason, and Bobby chat about everything from horse racing, to football, to the Dodgers, to Burning Man and the finer points of EDM.

Episode quote

“You and I, we’re gamblers holding cards that we can’t see. And I’m betting on you, you’re betting on me”

– Chris Stapleton

Related show links:

Subscribe to “The News Director’s Office”via iTunes | RSS

Jason on social mediaTwitter | Instagram
Bobby on social media: Instagram
KTLA Podcasts on social media: Twitter | Instagram
About the Podcast“The News Director’s Office”
More podcasts from KTLA: Frank Buckley Interviews | Spoken Dreams | California Cooking | Rich On TechDiva Defined with Sheryl Lee Ralph | Home Made with Kirk Hawkins | Mama Mentality with Megan Telles | Keepin’ It Friel: Conversations on Recovery

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.