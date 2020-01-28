Spreading Good Vibes with Jennifer McGraw | The News Director’s Office

Jennifer McGraw is one of the newest reporters in the KTLA family, having joined the station in July 2019. Jennifer has covered stories in Idaho, Kentucky, and Northern California, but as a Southland native, Jennifer’s dream has always been to return to Los Angeles. Jennifer, Jason, and Bobby chat about everything from horse racing, to football, to the Dodgers, to Burning Man and the finer points of EDM.
Episode quote
“You and I, we’re gamblers holding cards that we can’t see. And I’m betting on you, you’re betting on me”
– Chris Stapleton
- Jennifer McGraw’s KTLA Bio
- Jennifer McGraw on Social Media: Twitter
