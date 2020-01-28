Transient ID’d as Mystery Hero who Helped Save Baby During Deadly El Paso Mass Shooting

Authorities say they’ve identified a mystery hero who was seen on surveillance video saving a baby during last year’s mass shooting at a Walmart in Texas that killed 22 people.

El Paso police say they’ve confirmed that Lazaro Ponce is the man seen in the footage. He’s considered a witness in the case, authorities said.

Ponce tells the El Paso Times that he and his wife were homeless and living at a makeshift camp near the Walmart at the time of the shooting. The paper described the 43-year-old as a day laborer who has struggled with homelessness.

Ponce told the newspaper that he helped the baby, a man in a wheelchair and an elderly woman who had been shot.

He says he’s now living and working in Memphis, Tennessee.

