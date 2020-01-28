Woman Found Fatally Shot Inside South L.A. Tent: Police

Bodies of 9 Calabasas Helicopter Crash Victims Have Been Recovered, Coroner’s Officials Say

Posted 12:20 PM, January 28, 2020, by , Updated at 12:21PM, January 28, 2020
LAPD officials respond to a homicide investigation in South L.A.'s South Park on Jan. 28, 2020. (Credit: KTLA)

A woman was found fatally shot inside a tent in the South Park neighborhood of South Los Angeles Tuesday morning, officials said.

Los Angeles Police officers were called to the scene near the intersection of 55th Street and Central Avenue about 7:20 a.m. for a suspicious death investigation.

The victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene, LAPD Lt. Ryan Rabbett told KTLA.

She is believed to be in her 30s or 40s.

Investigators were at the scene late morning talking to witnesses and reviewing video.

The elaborate tent appeared to have a door installed, as well as a table set up outside, video from the scene showed.

Police did not have any information about possible suspects and no further details about the incident have been released.

