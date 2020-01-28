Live: Trump’s Legal Team Wraps up Defense at Impeachment Trial

Woman Stopped in Kansas With 21 Pounds of Meth Sentenced to 7 Years in Prison

Posted 10:16 AM, January 28, 2020, by , Updated at 10:17AM, January 28, 2020
A judge's gavel is shown in a file photo. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

A woman who was stopped in Kansas with 21 pounds of methamphetamine has been sentenced to more than seven years in prison.

The U.S. attorney’s office says 30-year-old Maria Alonso-Espinoza, who is from Mexico, was sentenced Monday after pleading guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Her brother was driving her car last February when the Kansas Highway Patrol stopped them near Russell. Troopers found the meth hidden in the driver’s side rear quarter panel.

Prosecutors say Alonso-Espinoza was taking the methamphetamine from Colorado to Wichita for distribution.

