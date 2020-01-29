× ABC News Correspondent Suspended Over Erroneous Report on Kobe Bryant Helicopter Crash

ABC News has suspended the correspondent who speculated on-air that all four of Kobe Bryant’s daughters were on board the helicopter that crashed and killed the NBA icon and eight others on Sunday.

Bryant’s 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, died in the accident in Calabasas. But before that was confirmed, Matt Gutman, the chief national correspondent for ABC News, said during his live report from the scene that Bryant’s other daughters were on the helicopter as well.

Gutman corrected the error in a later report and apologized for conveying the misinformation. He also acknowledged the error on his Twitter account.

Today I inaccurately reported it was believed that four of Kobe Bryant’s children were on board that flight. That is incorrect. I apologize to Kobe’s family, friends and our viewers. pic.twitter.com/yYwuB9vpZl — Matt Gutman (@mattgutmanABC) January 27, 2020

“Reporting the facts accurately is the cornerstone of our journalism,” an ABC News representative said in a statement to The Times that confirmed the suspension. “As he acknowledged on Sunday, Matt Gutman’s initial reporting was not accurate and failed to meet our editorial standards.”

