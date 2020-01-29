Barrington Plaza Fire: Resident in Neighboring Apartment Where Fire Burned Says It’s an Airbnb

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A resident in a neighboring apartment of a Brentwood-area high-rise where a fire raged Wednesday told KTLA that the residence is rented out as an Airbnb.

The neighbor, Eric Kaya, said apartment 708 at the Barrington Plaza does not have an actual key, but a coded key, and "random people go in and out."

Eight people were injured, including one critically, in the blaze, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The blaze is being investigated as suspicious.

The fire appears to have torn through several floors of the 25-story Barrington Plaza, but it is believed to have started on the 6th floor, according to the fire department.

A fire broke out in the same building in Oct. 2013 and eight people were also injured in that blaze, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Kaya said he, his wife and child were getting ready for the day about 8:30 a.m. when he could see dark smoke, and eventually fire, coming from the neighboring apartment.

He said he ran outside and repeatedly knocked on the door of the neighboring apartment, but no one answered.

By the time he returned to his own apartment, smoke had enveloped it. He said he was struggling to breathe.

Kaya grabbed his shoes and some of his belongings and ran down the stairs with his family.

He said he didn’t even have enough time to put his shoes on.

“I knew that if I stayed in there, I’d be dead,” Kaya said.

He said there are no sprinklers inside his apartment, and that he didn’t hear a fire alarm go off until he was running down the stairs.

Once outside he saw the man who was living in the neighboring apartment getting ready to jump out the window, after firefighters had prepared a tarp. But eventually he too was rescued by firefighters from the 7th floor.

Kaya also saw that the windows of his home, along with the apartment where the fire apparently began, were blackened.

“Everything in there is gone, totally,” Kaya said about his apartment.

