Ex-Uber Driver Gets 6 Years in Prison for Raping Passenger in North Hollywood Motel

A former Uber driver has been sentenced to six years in prison for taking a passenger to a motel in North Hollywood and raping her while she was unconscious, authorities announced Wednesday.

Alaric Spence, 49, was convicted of rape of an intoxicated woman in November, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

The charge stemmed from a June 23, 2017, incident during which Spence picked up the 24-year-old victim in downtown Los Angeles and drove her to the motel instead of where she had requested to go.

The victim was “heavily intoxicated” during the sexual assault, prosecutors said.

The woman reported the incident upon waking up, and Spence was arrested a short time later.

At the time of his arrest, Los Angeles Police Department officials believed Spence may have sexually assaulted other victims and released information about vehicles he had driven.

He had five previous felony convictions for possession of narcotics for sale in L.A., Ventura and Sacramento counties, police said at the time.