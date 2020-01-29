Fire Erupts at High-Rise Apartment Building Near Brentwood for 2nd Time Since 2013

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A fire is burning at a 25-story apartment building in the West Los Angeles area on Wednesday morning that was the scene of a destructive blaze just six years ago, officials said.

The flames erupted on the 6th floor in one of the three buildings at Barrington Plaza, located at 11740 Wilshire Blvd., around 8:37 a.m., according to a Los Angeles Fire Department alert.

A number of people have apparently jumped from the building to escape the blaze, according to the alert, which described the fire as "well developed.

A fire tore through the 11th floor of the complex's tallest building on Oct. 18, 2013, injuring eight people, displacing dozens of residents and causing millions of dollars in damages, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The 386-unit building, which was built in 1961, did not have fire sprinklers, LAFD's Brian Humphrey said at the time.

Wednesday's fire was located in the exact same building that burned in 2013, Sky5 aerial video showed.

A photo tweeted by LAFD showed a person apparently hanging out of a window near the raging flames, and a firefighter attempted to rescue him or her.

The person was ultimately rescued, according to video posted to Twitter.

The area is located in the Sawtelle neighborhood, right along the border of L.A.'s upscale Brentwood neighborhood. It is several blocks away from the Department of Veteran Affairs' West Los Angeles Medical Center, and a short drive away from the 405 Freeway.

Photo of active fire at 11740 West Wilshire Blvd. report at 8:37 AM PST. 📷: Public Domain Image @LAFD pic.twitter.com/PTjY8B6esS — LAFD Talk (@LAFDtalk) January 29, 2020