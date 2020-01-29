Florida Day Care Worker Fired After Allegedly Writing Message About Diaper on Baby’s Stomach

A day care worker has been fired after a mother discovered a message asking for more diapers written in marker on her son’s chest and stomach.

In a Facebook post, Heather Chisum posted the photos showing the ink-stained skin of her 1-year-old son. The message read, “Mom, I’m out of diapers. (Please) read my report.”

Chisum said a worker at the Children’s Education Center of the Islands in Sanibel wrote the message on her son’s body after she had forgotten to check the day care’s daily report, according to CNN affiliate WINK.

“Immediately I was upset. I didn’t know what to do. I called family. I said, ‘Is this something I should be upset about? Am I overreacting?’ They told me I wasn’t,” Chisum told WINK.

She said she sees several teachers at drop-off and pickup every day, and that any of them could have just told her she needed to bring in more diapers.

Chisum said it was the second time a day care worker wrote a message on her son. Her Facebook post has been shared almost 30,000 times with hundreds of comments from upset parents.

“It wasn’t right, what happened. And it’s nice to know I’m not the only one who thought that.”

The executive director of Children’s Education Center of the Islands released a statement saying the teacher has been removed following the incident.

“We are aware of the incident at the school, and we are terribly sorry for the distress it has caused the family involved as well as all of our families. It was a breach of our professional ethics on the part of the teacher,” the statement read.

“The school has taken immediate action to remove the teacher from the school. We are reviewing protocols already in place to ensure that nothing like this occurs again. We are proud of our school, love our students, and are eager to make our school a better place as we move forward.

“We have met with the family involved. We understand and share their concerns and have ensured them that their children will always be welcome here.”

CNN has left multiple voice messages with the day care for comment.