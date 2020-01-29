Breaking: Fire Erupts at High-Rise Apartment Building Near Brentwood for 2nd Time Since 2013

Food is Medicine #2: The Medical Proof

Posted 9:17 AM, January 29, 2020, by and
Data pix.
Data pix.

Gayle Anderson was live in Hollywood to begins a series of reports about a new program known as California’s "Food is Medicine"  Pilot Project. This is a three-year, $6 million project that targets Medi-Cal (Medicaid) patients who suffer from ongoing congestive heart failure and provides 12 weeks of meals at no charge that adhere to evidence-based nutrition guidelines. During the Medically Tailored Meal Intervention program, a registered dietitian administers a CalFIMC-approved nutrition education curriculum, in-home, virtual, and telephonic nutrition education, wellness checks, and an assessment of program participants.

Today, we learn from medical experts this form of medical treatment is not a fad! There is proof of patient healing and reduced medical costs.

If you have questions or complaints, please feel free to contact Gayle Anderson at 1-323-460-5732 or email at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.