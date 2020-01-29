Food is Medicine #2: The Medical Proof

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gayle Anderson was live in Hollywood to begins a series of reports about a new program known as California’s "Food is Medicine" Pilot Project. This is a three-year, $6 million project that targets Medi-Cal (Medicaid) patients who suffer from ongoing congestive heart failure and provides 12 weeks of meals at no charge that adhere to evidence-based nutrition guidelines. During the Medically Tailored Meal Intervention program, a registered dietitian administers a CalFIMC-approved nutrition education curriculum, in-home, virtual, and telephonic nutrition education, wellness checks, and an assessment of program participants.

Today, we learn from medical experts this form of medical treatment is not a fad! There is proof of patient healing and reduced medical costs.

If you have questions or complaints, please feel free to contact Gayle Anderson at 1-323-460-5732 or email at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com