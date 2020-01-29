‘Major Emergency’ Fire Engulfs Commercial Building in Downtown L.A.

An investigation is underway after flames engulfed a large commercial building in downtown Los Angeles Wednesday morning.

The “major emergency” fire was reported about 2:45 a.m. at the one-story building located in the 1400 block of East 15th Street, a Los Angeles Fire Department news release stated.

Firefighters arrived to find the flames burning through the roof of the 50 foot by 100-foot structure.

The was unoccupied when the fire broke out, LAFD spokesperson David Ortiz said.

The large flames forced firefighters to initially take a defensive mode.

It took 135 firefighters to eventually knock down the blaze just before 4 a.m.

The fire was contained to just the initial building, which appeared to house an apparel company.

No firefighters were injured in the incident.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

