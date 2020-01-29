× ‘Mighty Ducks’ Actor Shaun Weiss Arrested for Allegedly Breaking Into Garage in Marysville While High on Meth

“Mighty Ducks” and “Heavyweights” child actor Shaun Weiss was arrested on suspicion of burglary and being under the influence of methamphetamine after he was discovered in a stranger’s garage in Marysville over the weekend, police said Tuesday.

Officers arrested Weiss just before 7 a.m. Sunday after responding to a burglary in progress call in the 600 block of 11th Street, a Marysville Police Department news release stated.

The homeowner told arriving officers that he lived alone in the home and saw an unknown man inside his garage.

The man, later identified by police as the 41-year-old actor, was located inside the garage sitting in the homeowner’s vehicle.

Investigators believe Weiss broke the glass on the passenger side of the vehicle to gain entry.

Weiss later admitted to police that he did not live in the home or own the vehicle.

He was taken into custody and booked into Yuba County Jail on drug and burglary charges.

Weiss was being held on $52,500 bail.

He is best known for his role as goalie Greg Goldberg in the 1992 film “The Mighty Ducks.” He also played Josh Birnbaum in the 1995 movie “Heavyweights.”

Marysville is located about 40 miles north of Sacramento.