× Mississippi Man Accused of Faking His Own Death to Avoid Child Rape Charges Added to ‘Most Wanted’ List

A Mississippi man accused of faking his own death after allegedly raping and impregnating his teenage stepdaughter has been added to the U.S. Marshals’ list of 15 Most Wanted fugitives Wednesday.

Jacob Blair Scott is a U.S. Army veteran who received a purple heart for injuries while deployed, according to KTLA sister station KDVR in Denver.

He is wanted by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office in Mississippi on suspicion of sexual battery, touching a child for lustful purposes and exploitation of a child, authorities say.

They believe he may be in Colorado, Nevada, Louisiana or Mississippi. Scott is described as a “survivalist.”

Accusations arose after Scott’s 14-year-old stepdaughter became pregnant.

Additionally, Scott is wanted for unlawful flight to avoid prosecution in the Southern District of Mississippi. They believe that Scott faked his own death to avoid prosecution.

Scott is 5-foot-10, weighing approximately 225 pounds. He is white, with brown hair and blue eyes.

He also has unique tattoos of a machete knife, scorpion, and a compass with feathers.

Scott is considered to be armed and dangerous.

U.S. Marshals are offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading directly to his arrest.

Anyone with information should notify the agency at the nearest U.S. Marshals office, the Communications Center at 1-877-WANTED-2, online via the web, or an app at http://www.usmarshals.gov/tips. For information on how to submit a tip from your mobile device, click here.