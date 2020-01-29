Procession Held for Oxnard Police Officer Killed in Motorcycle Collision

Posted 9:08 PM, January 29, 2020, by , Updated at 09:32PM, January 29, 2020

A procession was held Wednesday evening for a fallen Oxnard police officer who died in a motorcycle crash earlier in the day.

A crash occurred near the intersection of Third Street between Marquita Street and Campton Drive, south of Oxnard’s La Colonia neighborhood around 4:30 p.m., according to the Oxnard Police Department.

Police confirmed the death to the Ventura County Star.

Sky5 footage showed a flag-draped coffin being carried into a hearse at Ventura County Medical Center, with dozens of officers lining the path. They escorted the body to the county coroner’s office.

Following the procession, police were scheduled to hold a briefing at the Oxnard Police Department.

Police have not yet released information on the identity of the officer or whether the officer was on duty at the time of the crash.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.