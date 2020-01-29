Remembering Kobe Bryant | Frank Buckley Interviews

On January 26th, 2020, a horrific helicopter crash claimed the lives of 9 people, including Lakers basketball legend Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianni “Gigi” Bryant. They were en-route to a basketball game at the Mamba Sports Academy in the Thousand Oaks/Newbury Park area of Southern California when the helicopter went down.

Almost a year ago to the day, Frank Buckley sat down with Kobe Bryant for a conversation at the Mamba Sports Academy. This week, we share that conversation with Kobe once again, along with poignant comments from some people who knew Kobe well, including Hall of Fame basketball photographer Andrew Bernstein and retired trainer for the Los Angeles Lakers, Gary Vitti.

Subscribe to “Frank Buckley Interviews”: via iTunes | RSS

Twitter: FrankBuckleyTV

Facebook: FrankBuckley

Instagram: FrankBuckleyTV

Email: FrankBuckleyInterviews@KTLA.com

About the Podcast: “Frank Buckley Interviews”

More podcasts from KTLA: The News Director’s Office | Spoken Dreams | California Cooking | Rich On Tech | Diva Defined with Sheryl Lee Ralph | Home Made with Kirk Hawkins | Mama Mentality with Megan Telles | Keepin’ It Friel: Conversations on Recovery