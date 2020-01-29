Remembering Kobe Bryant | Frank Buckley Interviews

Frank Buckley appears with Kobe Bryant

On January 26th, 2020, a horrific helicopter crash claimed the lives of 9 people, including Lakers basketball legend Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianni “Gigi” Bryant. They were en-route to a basketball game at the Mamba Sports Academy in the Thousand Oaks/Newbury Park area of Southern California when the helicopter went down.

Almost a year ago to the day, Frank Buckley sat down with Kobe Bryant for a conversation at the Mamba Sports Academy. This week, we share that conversation with Kobe once again, along with poignant comments from some people who knew Kobe well, including Hall of Fame basketball photographer Andrew Bernstein and retired trainer for the Los Angeles Lakers, Gary Vitti.

