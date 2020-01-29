Rich on Tech: Reelgood Makes the Most of Your Streaming Subscriptions

How not to get your phone hacked like Jeff Bezos; Apple’s less than secure iCloud encryption; the Smart Contact lenses of the future; a new earthquake app; Seattle allows voting by cellphone.
Listeners ask about changing the default search engine on their web browser, pop up ads on their phone, using Apple’s family sharing features and two factor authentication for logging into a laptop.
Mentioned:
Mojo Vision
https://www.instagram.com/p/B7pBU1_l3OP/
QuakeAlertUSA Earthquake app
https://earlywarninglabs.com/mobile-app/
Reelgood App
Seattle Mobile Voting
https://www.npr.org/2020/01/22/798126153/exclusive-seattle-area-voters-to-vote-by-smartphone-in-1st-for-u-s-elections
Switch search engines
https://ktla.com/2020/01/22/private-search-engines-browsing/
Subscribe to “Rich On Tech”: via iTunes | RSS
Rich on Twitter
Producer Meghan on Twitter
Rich on Tech Facebook Page
Rich’s Instagram
Email the show here; use the subject line “Podcast Question”
About the Podcast: “Rich On Tech”