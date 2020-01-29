Rich on Tech: Reelgood Makes the Most of Your Streaming Subscriptions

How not to get your phone hacked like Jeff Bezos; Apple’s less than secure iCloud encryption; the Smart Contact lenses of the future; a new earthquake app; Seattle allows voting by cellphone.

Listeners ask about changing the default search engine on their web browser, pop up ads on their phone, using Apple’s family sharing features and two factor authentication for logging into a laptop.

