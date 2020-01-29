Santa Ana Police Ask for Help ID’ing Homicide Suspect

Police in Santa Ana released video surveillance on Wednesday in hopes of identifying a man wanted in connection with a fatal shooting at a local business.

The shooting was reported at about 1:15 a.m. on Tuesday in the parking lot of a business in the 1500 block of South Standard Avenue, the Santa Ana Police Department said in a news release.

Police said after the shooting the suspect fled on a bicycle. They did not release any information about the victim.

The suspect was described as a Hispanic man, between the ages of 18 and 22, standing about 5 feet 3 inches to 5 feet 6 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a blue hooded jacket, gray t-shirt and black shorts.

Officials said the case is eligible for the Santa Ana Police Department Homicide Reward Program.

Anyone with information on the identity of this suspect is urged to contact Det. F. Gomez at 714-245-8582 or at FGomez@santa-ana.org.