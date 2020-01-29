Sports Illustrated Model Genevieve Morton Talks Sobriety | Keepin’ It Friel

Genevieve Morton is a former Sports Illustrated swimsuit model from South Africa. She moved to Hollywood and seemed to be “living the life” with a successful career and a Maserati. However, she felt like she was dying inside because of her alcohol addiction. She was able to put two years sober together, only to have a boyfriend convince her to drink again one night. Since that slip, Genevieve now has almost 3 years booze-free.
