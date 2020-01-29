Sports Illustrated Model Genevieve Morton Talks Sobriety | Keepin’ It Friel

Posted 5:13 AM, January 29, 2020, by , Updated at 05:12AM, January 29, 2020
Genevieve Morton is a former Sports Illustrated swimsuit model from South Africa.  She moved to Hollywood and seemed to be “living the life” with a successful career and a Maserati.  However, she felt like she was dying inside because of her alcohol addiction.  She was able to put two years sober together, only to have a boyfriend convince her to drink again one night.  Since that slip, Genevieve now has almost 3 years booze-free.
Related Show Links
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.