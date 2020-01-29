× Strong Winds Return to Southern California, Prompting Warnings and Advisories Through Friday

Strong northerly winds took hold of Southern California overnight and are expected to hold on in some areas until Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

Wind advisories are in place until Thursday for parts of Los Angeles County and the San Fernando Valley.

Gusts up to 45 mph are expected in the areas of Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank,

and Universal City.

A downed tree was blocking the street Wednesday morning near the intersection of Fulton Avenue and Victory Boulevard in the Valley Glen neighborhood. The bottom of the tree uprooted and crushed a white van that was parked nearby.

In Eagle Rock, power lines fell near the intersection of Chickasaw Avenue and Maywood Avenue just south of Colorado Boulevard. It was unclear if the wind caused the lines to break.

Even stronger winds are expected in the Inland Empire. A high wind warning has been issued until noon Friday with forecasters calling for 70 mph gusts in the Riverside and San Bernardino county mountains.

A wind advisory is in place for Orange County through Friday and Santa Barbara County until later Wednesday.

Forecasters are warning drivers on the 101 Freeway in both Santa Barbara and Ventura counties to be on alert as powerful winds can knock over high-profile vehicles.

Dangerous winds could also impact canyon roads in the Santa Monica Mountains.

The public was urged to be aware of the possibility of falling tree limbs and power lines.