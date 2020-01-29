U.S. Evacuees From China Head to March Air Reserve Base as Coronavirus Outbreak Grows

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A flight carrying about 200 American evacuees is headed to a military base in Southern California after leaving the epicenter of the deadly coronavirus outbreak in China.

The flight chartered by the State Department left the Chinese city of Wuhan and touched down late Tuesday night at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport in Alaska.

After refueling and passenger screenings in Anchorage, it left for the March Air Reserve Base near Riverside, California.

In Alaska, officials conducted two additional health screenings after prior ones in China. All passengers were approved to continue on to California by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Alaska officials said. In California, they will get more health screenings.

"For many of us directly involved, this has been a moving and uplifting experience," said Dr. Anne Zink, Alaska's chief medical officer. "The whole plane erupted in cheers when the crew said, 'Welcome home to the United States.'"

The fast-moving coronavirus has killed 132 people and infected nearly 6,000 others in China -- most of them in the hardest-hit city of Wuhan. Five cases of the disease have been confirmed in the United States.

The flight was originally planned to land at the Ontario International Airport -- a civilian facility about 35 miles from Los Angeles.

It's not immediately clear why the itinerary was changed from the civilian airport to a military base. Curt Hagman, a San Bernardino County commissioner who is on the board of the Ontario airport, said they were informed Tuesday night that the plane would not land there.

Passengers will be screened at various stages

The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services said officials conducted screenings on 201 passengers. Before the flight arrived in Alaska, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had said there were about 210 US citizens aboard the flight. It is not clear why the passenger counts from the state and federal agency differ.

The passengers also will go through a series of screenings after they land in California.

"These individuals will be screened before they take off; monitored during the duration of the flight by medical personnel on board; screened again on landing to refuel in Anchorage, Alaska; monitored on the last leg of the flight by medical personnel on board; evaluated upon arrival at March Air Reserve Base ... and then monitored for symptoms post-arrival," the CDC said.

Before the plane's arrival itinerary was changed to a military airport, an official had told CNN the passengers may be forced to stay in isolation between three days and two weeks.

At the time, Hagman said authorities were setting up beds, phone chargers and televisions in an isolated, dormant hangar at Ontario International Airport.

It's unclear whether the same procedure will be followed at the military base, which is in a different county.

Priority was given to US citizens at risk

The passengers include US diplomats and their families. The State Department had said American citizens could also board on a reimbursable basis if space was available.

While there are about 1,000 Americans living in Wuhan, priority was given to US citizens who are "most at risk for contracting coronavirus" if they stay in the city, the State Department said.

It said it was unable to accommodate everyone due to space limitations, but it's working to identify alternative routes for US citizens to depart Wuhan by land.

The State Department issued a Level 4 advisory for Wuhan, meaning Americans should not travel to the city while the virus has an impact, Vice President Mike Pence said. It also ordered personnel working at the US Consulate in Wuhan to depart for the United States.

Other countries including South Korea and Japan are also sending charters to evacuate citizens from the epicenter of the outbreak. The European Commission said it was sending two aircraft to evacuate European Union citizens out of Wuhan.

Meanwhile, in the most drastic action yet by a major airline as the deadly coronavirus spreads, British Airways has suspended flights between the United Kingdom and China.

The UK's Foreign Office warned people against traveling to mainland China in all but essential cases.