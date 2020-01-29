Live: Senate Impeachment Trial of President Trump

Using DNA Technology, Authorities Charge Man With 1996 Fresno Rape and Murder

Posted 4:29 PM, January 29, 2020, by , Updated at 04:34PM, January 29, 2020

Authorities in Fresno announced Wednesday that have filed a murder charge in the rape and killing of a college student 24 years ago.

Fresno County District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp announced the charges against Nickey Duane Stane, 52, in the 1996 slaying of 22-year-old Debbie Dorian.

Authorities said they linked Stane to Smittcamp’s killing through a DNA match when he was arrested last year in a string of attacks on young women in Visalia from 1999 to 2002. He was arrested on those charges in October and remains in custody in neighboring Tulare County.

An attorney for Stane, Tom Faulkner, did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.