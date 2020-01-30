× 2 Wounded in La Puente Shooting

Two men were wounded after gunshots broke out in La Puente on Thursday afternoon, officials said.

The shooting took place at about 3:20 p.m. in the area of Temple and Sunset avenues, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Nora Gutierrez said.

One of the victims was found wounded at Sunset Avenue and Hutchcroft Street, Lt. Chris Garcia said. The other was found around the corner in the 600 block of Temple Avenue.

Both victims were hospitalized for treatment, officials said. An update on their conditions was not available.

No further details, including a suspect description, were available as the investigation remained in its early stages, Garcia said.

Anyone with information can reach the Sheriff’s Industry Station at 626-330-3322. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

