77-Year-Old Woman Fatally Struck, Man Injured in Garden Grove Crash; Multiple People Pushed Vehicle Off Victims

A 77-year-old woman was killed and a man 79-year-old man were injured after being run over by a vehicle in Garden Grove Wednesday, officials said. After the crash, multiple people pushed the vehicle off the victims.

The incident was reported about 5:10 p.m. near the intersection of Westminster Avenue and Brookhurst Street.

A 45-year-old man drove his vehicle off the roadway and onto the sidewalk where the victims were walking.

“Both pedestrians were struck by the vehicle which came to rest on top of the victims,” Garden Grove police said in a news release Thursday.

Multiple people in the area were able to push the vehicle off the victims.

The man sustained multiple fractures and was transported to UCI Medical Center where he is in stable condition, police said.

The woman sustained major injuries. She was also taken to UCI Medical Center, where she died from her injuries. Police have not identified the victims, nor have they disclosed their relationship.

A 3-year-old boy was in the vehicle at the time of the crash and was not injured, but was taken to a hospital as a precaution.

The driver, who stayed at the scene, was evaluated and showed no signs of impairment.

An investigation into the crash in ongoing, and anyone with information can call traffic investigator Paul Ashby at 714-741-5823.

***SigAlert – Traffic Collision*** Westbound lanes of Westminster Ave. (at Brookhurst St.) will be shut down due to a #TrafficAccident. Please avoid the area and use alternate routes for the few hours.#GGPD32 #ExpectDelays #GardenGrove@CityGardenGrove pic.twitter.com/O0tD67GOty — Garden Grove Police (@GardenGrovePD) January 30, 2020