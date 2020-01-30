× CA Lost More Manufacturing Jobs to China Than Any Other State; L.A. and Bay Area Hit Hard: Report

California has lost far more jobs to China than any other state, with the San Francisco Bay Area accounting for more than any other region in the nation due to a long outflow of technology manufacturing.

From 2001, when China joined the World Trade Organization, to 2018, the Golden State lost 654,100 jobs to the Asian nation. That’s about double the next highest state loss, Texas’ 334,800 jobs, according to a report released Thursday by the Economic Policy Institute, a labor think tank in Washington, D.C.

The study, based on the latest U.S. Census Bureau, and Labor Department data, calculated that among the congressional districts that lost the most jobs to China, six of the top 10 were in California. Four of those districts were in the Bay Area and Silicon Valley — the 15th, 17th, 18th and 19th districts — where 80% or more of the lost jobs were in the computer and electronics sector.

The Los Angeles area’s 40th Congressional District — encompassing such communities as Downey, East Los Angeles, Commerce and South Los Angeles — was also in the top 10. More than half of its lost jobs were in the garment industry.

