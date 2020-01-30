CHP Investigating After Body Found on 10 Fwy in Fontana

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

An investigation is underway after a body was found on the 10 Freeway in Fontana late Wednesday night, according to California Highway Patrol.

The person, described as being male, was seen on the ground next to a car that was on the shoulder of the freeway about 10:40 p.m., authorities said.

CHP Officer Ramon Duran said it doesn't appear that any foul play was involved and the cause of death remains unknown.

The discovery prompted an hourslong closure but all lanes were reopened early Thursday morning.

Erin Myers reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on Jan. 30, 2020.