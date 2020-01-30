Cleanup of Hazardous Materials at Kobe Bryant Helicopter Crash Site Will Take Some Time

Watch Live: Impeachment Trial’s Question Session to Wrap Ahead of Witness Vote
Investigators collect what appears to be part of a helicopter rotor blade at the crash site where Kobe Bryant and eight other people were killed in Calabasas.(Credit: Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

With the recovery effort completed at the site where Kobe Bryant and eight others died in a helicopter crash Sunday, officials are now working to clean up hazardous materials in the hillside above Calabasas.

The area is still closed to the public as officials remove debris and deal with magnesium and other hazardous and toxic materials in the ground following the crash. It will take some time to fully remove the substances from the area, experts say.

The National Transportation Safety Board investigation into the cause of the crash continues, with investigators collecting the shattered parts of the chopper.

The helicopter was taking Bryant and his group from Orange County to a basketball tournament at his Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks. The retired NBA player was scheduled to coach his daugther Gianna’s team in a game.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

