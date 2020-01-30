Elderly Man and Woman From Covina Killed in 10 Freeway Crash in Boyle Heights

Posted 7:46 PM, January 30, 2020, by , Updated at 08:18PM, January 30, 2020
File photo: A CHP patrol car.

File photo: A CHP patrol car.

An 89-year-old man and an 86-year-old woman from Covina died after their minivan left the roadway and struck a tree at the interchange between the 101 and 10 freeways in Boyle Heights late Wednesday, authorities said.

The crash took place about 7:50 p.m. on the northbound 101 Freeway, approaching the transition to the eastbound 10 Freeway, according to Officer J. Lee of the California Highway Patrol’s Central Los Angeles-area office.

The man was driving a 2012 Kia Sedona with the woman riding as a passenger, he said in a written statement.

The minivan left the roadway following an “unsafe turning movement,” Lee said. The van struck a tree.

Paramedics pronounced the driver dead at the scene, officials said. The passenger was taken to a hospital, where she soon succumbed to her injuries, as well.

The identities of the victims were not available, pending notification of family by coroner’s officials.

A Sig Alert remained in effect for about three hours following the collision, officials said.

Any witnesses, or anyone with information, was asked to contact Officer Lee at 213-744-2331.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.