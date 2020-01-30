× Elderly Man and Woman From Covina Killed in 10 Freeway Crash in Boyle Heights

An 89-year-old man and an 86-year-old woman from Covina died after their minivan left the roadway and struck a tree at the interchange between the 101 and 10 freeways in Boyle Heights late Wednesday, authorities said.

The crash took place about 7:50 p.m. on the northbound 101 Freeway, approaching the transition to the eastbound 10 Freeway, according to Officer J. Lee of the California Highway Patrol’s Central Los Angeles-area office.

The man was driving a 2012 Kia Sedona with the woman riding as a passenger, he said in a written statement.

The minivan left the roadway following an “unsafe turning movement,” Lee said. The van struck a tree.

Paramedics pronounced the driver dead at the scene, officials said. The passenger was taken to a hospital, where she soon succumbed to her injuries, as well.

The identities of the victims were not available, pending notification of family by coroner’s officials.

A Sig Alert remained in effect for about three hours following the collision, officials said.

Any witnesses, or anyone with information, was asked to contact Officer Lee at 213-744-2331.