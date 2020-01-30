× Elementary School Teacher Accused of Assaulting 6-Year-Old Student in Chino Hills

An elementary school teacher has been accused of assaulting a student at Butterfield Ranch Elementary School in Chino Hills, police said Thursday.

On Jan. 24, officers were called to investigate a report about a 6-year-old boy who was allegedly attacked by his teacher the day before, according to a news release from the Chino Hills Police Department.

Police identified the teacher as Tina Bozikis-Coccia, 62.

The alleged incident happened on Jan. 23 at 2:20 p.m. at the elementary school. The specifics of what happened were not provided by officials.

Following an investigation, Bozikis-Coccia was arrested on suspicion of willful cruelty to a child, according to the news release.