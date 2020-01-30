Watch Live: Impeachment Trial’s Question Session to Wrap Ahead of Witness Vote

Elementary School Teacher Accused of Assaulting 6-Year-Old Student in Chino Hills

Posted 2:26 PM, January 30, 2020, by , Updated at 02:57PM, January 30, 2020
A Google Maps image taken outside of Butterfield Elementary School in Chino Hills is pictured on Jan. 30, 2020.

A Google Maps image taken outside of Butterfield Elementary School in Chino Hills is pictured on Jan. 30, 2020.

An elementary school teacher has been accused of assaulting a student at Butterfield Ranch Elementary School in Chino Hills, police said Thursday.

On Jan. 24, officers were called to investigate a report about a 6-year-old boy who was allegedly attacked by his teacher the day before, according to a news release from the Chino Hills Police Department.

Police identified the teacher as Tina Bozikis-Coccia, 62.

The alleged incident happened on Jan. 23 at 2:20 p.m. at the elementary school. The specifics of what happened were not provided by officials.

Following an investigation, Bozikis-Coccia was arrested on suspicion of willful cruelty to a child, according to the news release.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.