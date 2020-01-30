× Ex-Husband of Woman Found Strangled to Death in Koreatown Apartment Charged With Murder

A man has been charged with strangling his ex-wife to death in a Koreatown apartment, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Joseph Song Chung, 50, was charged on Wednesday with one count of murder after his ex-wife, Hyun C., 48, was found dead inside an apartment near the 400 block of South Berendo Street last week.

Investigators believe the crime occurred some time between Jan. 19 and Jan. 20. Los Angeles Police officers were told about a possible body last Wednesday afternoon when they finally discovered Hyun.

Chung fled the scene before eventually surrendering to police in Santa Cruz on Jan. 27, according to a news release from the D.A.’s office.

If convicted, Chung faces up to life in prison. He is expected to go before a judge on March 11, jail records show.