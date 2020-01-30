× Ex-USC Men’s Health Doctor Surrenders Medical License Amid Misconduct Accusations

Dr. Dennis Kelly, a former men’s health physician at USC who is facing multiple misconduct accusations, surrendered his medical license on Thursday, according to records.

The formal reason for the surrender was unrelated to misconduct claims. Kelly notified the Medical Board of California on Nov. 5 that he was diagnosed with a physical or mental condition “that impairs his ability to practice medicine safely.”

Kelly told the board that his condition was progressive, making him “permanently unsafe to practice medicine.”

The physician, who had been licensed in California since 1974, declined to comment.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.