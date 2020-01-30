Ex-USC Men’s Health Doctor Surrenders Medical License Amid Misconduct Accusations

Posted 8:25 PM, January 30, 2020, by
The student health clinic at the University of Southern California. Dr. Dennis Kelly, a former men’s health doctor at the clinic, has surrendered his medical license. (Credit: Mel Melcon/Los Angeles Times)

The student health clinic at the University of Southern California. Dr. Dennis Kelly, a former men’s health doctor at the clinic, has surrendered his medical license. (Credit: Mel Melcon/Los Angeles Times)

Dr. Dennis Kelly, a former men’s health physician at USC who is facing multiple misconduct accusations, surrendered his medical license on Thursday, according to records.

The formal reason for the surrender was unrelated to misconduct claims. Kelly notified the Medical Board of California on Nov. 5 that he was diagnosed with a physical or mental condition “that impairs his ability to practice medicine safely.”

Kelly told the board that his condition was progressive, making him “permanently unsafe to practice medicine.”

The physician, who had been licensed in California since 1974, declined to comment.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.