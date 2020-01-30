Watch Live: Lakers Gather 1 Day Ahead of 1st Game Since Kobe Bryant’s Death
BREAKING: Quarantine Ordered for Passenger Who Tried to Leave March Air Reserve Base After Flight From China

Fun and Entertaining Sports Toys for Kids With Ramshackle Glam’s Jordan Reid

Posted 12:29 PM, January 30, 2020, by
Data pix.

Founding editor of the style and parenting site Ramshackle Glam Jordan Reid joined us live with fun sports toys for kids. For more information on Jordan and her website, you can visit her website or follow her on social media. For more information on the brands featured in the segment, see the info below.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.